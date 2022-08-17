GSU confiscates three firearms, police to implement new security measures

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police confiscated three firearms off campus last week. Three people were arrested for bringing firearms on campus. Two of the firearms were stolen. The chief of police at Grambling State said the people arrested were not students.

“One of them was discovered to have a firearm. When the officers approached him, they noticed after he walked away that there was a live round on the ground, and the officers were wise enough to allow him to step away from students before the arrest charge him with a firearm,” said Chief Rod Demery.

Demery said the university has been encouraging students to be vigilant.

“You see something, say something, and every one of those incidents came from somebody speaking up and we are really appreciating that,” said Demery.

Demery said one of the arrests came through the G safe app when someone reported seeing a gun. He said most incidents on campus come from out-of-school visitors and students agree.

“It makes me feel a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that people who aren’t even students and probably weren’t even students here can come, and things like that do happen,” said a senior at GSU, Jurnee Dilworth.

Dilworth said the police have made safety improvements, like the clear bag policy and checking bags at events. She said the metal detectors are positive changes, but believes more security measures are needed.

“I actually do feel safe, I just wish they could do a little bit extra to prevent the fact that people can come on campus with guns and they’re not even students on campus,” said Dilworth.

Demery said increased safety measures are something the police department is working on.

“Eventually we would like to move to a system where you have to swipe your ID to go somewhere or get into a building that way we can control or know where people are. Visitors on campus, likewise, we’re trying to put a place where visitors need to check in. It’s for everyone’s safety and I think people are going to receive that well,” said Demery.

One of the firearms was taken from a dorm room. Demery said he’s not satisfied with the current safety systems at the dorms. He said the university plans to implement check-ins in dorms within the next few weeks.

