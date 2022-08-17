Jacob Michot arrested again by RPSO, this time for possession of child pornography

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Woodworth man on a new charge, who is already facing multiple sex crime related charges involving minors.

Jacob Michot, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17 on a new charge of possession of pornography involving a juvenile. Bond on the new charge was set at $100,000, bringing his total bond to $2.6 million. Last month, Judge Greg Beard issued a bench warrant for contempt of court when Michot failed to appear for a bond hearing. So, because of that, there is also an order to hold Michot in the Rapides Parish jail without bond. He remains behind bars.

In addition to this latest arrest, Michot has been formally indicted on a charge of third-degree rape and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Other charges waiting to go before a grand jury include a second-degree rape and a third-degree rape charge.

Back in June, Judge Beard allowed Michot to be released on his own recognizance (ROR’d) to attend a year-long Adult and Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas. We later learned that Michot was “dismissed” from the program on July 13. No mention has been made in court of how Michot left the program - whether he checked himself out, someone checked him out or he was kicked out. In total, Michot was in the program for barely a month. Michot was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Lafayette the day after he didn’t show up for court for a bond revocation hearing.

Also this week, News Channel 5 reported that a civil lawsuit has been filed against Michot in the Rapides Parish Courthouse by one of his alleged victims. The lawsuit also names Michot’s parents and their home insurance company as defendants.

Michot is represented by George Higgins. Christopher Bowman was originally prosecuting the case for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, but has since taken a prosecuting job in another parish. The Clerk of Court’s system does not reflect which assistant district attorney is now assigned to the case.

