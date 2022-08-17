Joe Burrow graces cover of September edition of Sports Illustrated

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet again.(Sports Illustrated)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may notice a familiar face on the front cover of September’s issue of Sports Illustrated.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet again.

The former LSU football star affectionally known as ‘Louisiana’s adopted son’ discussed several topics including becoming a superstar NFL player, reviving a starved NFL city and franchise, the team camaraderie that helped the Bengals win the AFC North, and how he will continue managing expectations in his pursuit of winning a Super Bowl.

“What’s great about our team is you start to have these little moments with everybody,” Burrow said. “It’s not just me and the receivers or the offensive linemen. I think it’s pretty rare and I honestly think that’s why we ended up winning all those games,” he finished.

