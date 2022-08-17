LSU defense fails to pull it together during scrimmage

The LSU defense struggles in the scrimmage after having a great practice the day before.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 12th practice on Wednesday, August 17. The offense came out firing throughout most of the practice, but in the scrimmage towards the end, the defense could not stop much at all.

“As a head coach, I can’t allow myself to get excited on days like this,” said Kelly. “I want to see the offense and defensive win, but that’s not going to happen in practice. The defense had two interceptions in the red zone yesterday. Today was dominated by the offense, and that’s what camp is all about.”

The Tigers still have time to get things together before opening the season in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State on September 4.

