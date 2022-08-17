RPSO opens new substation in Hineston

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office substation located in the Hineston community.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office substation located in the Hineston community.(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new substation in the Hineston community.

The Hineston substation was made possible through a partnership with the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, and District 25 State Representative Lance Harris, who secured grant funds for the substation’s construction.

“It’s manned 24 hours a day. There will be a unit rolling out of here, along with a detective that is here,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood.

The substation sits next to the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, allowing them to work together to make response times shorter in the area.

“Most of the time they get dispatched, or we get dispatched to an emergency. So, instead of waiting 20 to 30 minutes for a unit to arrive for certain calls, there will be shorter response times,” said Fire Chief Travis Cutts.

The Hineston substation is located off Highway 121, just past the Ted Johnson Area.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Leesville man accused of timber theft
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy in Lena, La.
Another dog owner steps forward over alleged dog abuse in Lena
Jacob Michot
Civil lawsuit filed against Woodworth man accused of sexual assault, rape

Latest News

Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Rapides sheriff shares update on Lena dog abuse investigation
Jacob Michot arrested again by RPSO, this time for possession of child pornography
Mark Bryant
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile