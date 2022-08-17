RPSO opens new substation in Hineston

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new substation in the Hineston community.

The Hineston substation was made possible through a partnership with the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, and District 25 State Representative Lance Harris, who secured grant funds for the substation’s construction.

“It’s manned 24 hours a day. There will be a unit rolling out of here, along with a detective that is here,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood.

The substation sits next to the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, allowing them to work together to make response times shorter in the area.

“Most of the time they get dispatched, or we get dispatched to an emergency. So, instead of waiting 20 to 30 minutes for a unit to arrive for certain calls, there will be shorter response times,” said Fire Chief Travis Cutts.

The Hineston substation is located off Highway 121, just past the Ted Johnson Area.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.