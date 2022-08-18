Dog owner sells plasma, baked goods to raise money for vet bill

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Maurepas woman is selling her plasma and baked goods to pay for her 13-year-old Pomeranian vet bill.

According to the Humane Society of Louisana (HSLA), Shana Lowell drives to and from Denham Springs to Baton Rouge twice a week, donating her plasma in order to pay vet bills for her dog Kodiak.

Kodiak’s vet says he may have an infection in the spine or bulging or slipped disc, but they are waiting to do an MRI to confirm the following diagnosis.

The cost of an MRI is around $2,500 to $3,500, but she does not have the money to cover the bill, the vet added.

Lowell also started selling baked goods and created a GoFundMe on Facebook to help raise funds for Kodiak.

“Kodiak is my life and has been with me through some rough times, so I want to do whatever I can to help him and make him pain-free for however many years he has left,” Lowell said. “I don’t expect a whole lot because everyone has their own problems and money is tight for so many people, but even if it’s $5, my heart is totally warmed from any support I get.”

According to HSLA, Lowell has raised around $2,000 so far on GoFundMe thus far.

“Shana is a true hero,” HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. “I have never heard of anyone selling their plasma to help raise money for their pet’s veterinary care. We are happy to help Shana’s cause, and I hope and pray that others in her community and the surrounding areas help Shana reach her goal,” adds Dorson.

Kodiak will reportedly remain on anti-inflammators and steroids until enough money is raised for the MRI and acupuncture, according to HSLA.

Click here to donate to Lowell’s GoFundMe.

