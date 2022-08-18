GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!

The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.

Shreveport Classic, also known as the Red River State Fair Classic, began in 1911 and has not been played since 2016.

Grambling is the designated home team for the game. Fans can purchase tickets here, as well as get prepaid parking and reserve a tailgate space or RV hookup.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

