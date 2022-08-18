Journey Church in Pineville hosting trampoline park on Sunday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Journey Church in Pineville is hosting a free trampoline park for kindergarten through 5th-grade-aged children on Sunday, August 21.

The event will have high-energy music, worship, a live interactive sermon and gym time. There will be a game wall, three standard trampolines, one high-performance trampoline, a dodgeball arena, a safety balance beam, one large foam pit and two slam dunk basketball alleys.

The times for the trampoline event are 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

F.A.Q. provided by Journey Church:

What should I wear? Normal casual clothes are fine. Grip socks are required for the trampoline park. Don’t have your own pair? That’s cool you can use some of ours!

What should I do while my kids are having an incredible morning? Have an incredible morning of your own. Have a live worship experience and an applicable sermon of your own! Test drive a service at https://www.jcpineville.com **If you’re new to Journey, stop by our next step center to get a free gift!

What if my kid wants to stay longer than an hour? There are groups that meet at all three services that you’re welcome to attend. Find out more at https://myjourneygroup.com

Is it safe? When you check in your child, you will receive a security tag that matches your child’s name tag. Make sure to bring it when you pick them up (Or you might have to leave them in the trampoline park forever... just kidding).

No, we meant is the trampoline park safe? We have a full staff of workers to keep your children safe and a dedicated “Sky Captain” to be on the lookout. We also have onsite security and first responders if needed.

Where can I learn more about your children’s ministry? http://jcpineville.com/children/

