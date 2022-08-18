LSU Jayden Daniels & Garrett Nussmeier in tight race for starting quarterback

Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels in the huddle at practice.
(KALB)
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State University Tigers’ quarterback battle was in action during their scrimmage at practice on Wednesday, August 17, and Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier split the reps.

As it is a tight race, Daniels seemed to have the most impressive day between him and Nussmeier.

Daniels has been working on his passing game, and on Wednesday, it showed as he hit almost all of his targets.

When Nussmeier took the field, he handled the ball very well and his passing game is how he proved himself to Head Coach Brian Kelly.

Each quarterback during the scrimmage showed up and showed out in different ways that set them apart from one another.

Looking at the scrimmage performance-wise from the quarterback perspective, Daniels’ mobility in the pocket is what gave him the advantage over Nussmeier.

“They were smart with the football today,” said Kelly. “They made plays, and I thought they did a really good job of operating. In particular, I thought the ball came out of Daniels’ hand really well, especially after the run-pass options. It was accurate. I thought Nussmeier made some really good reads off of zone-read action, which has been one of the things we have been working on.”

Even though the Tigers’ offense roared down the field multiple times during the scrimmage into the endzone, Coach Kelly said that it is a day-by-day situation as the offense struggled the previous days.

“I thought yesterday we made some untimely errors,” said Coach Kelly. “The quarterbacks threw a couple of interceptions in the red zone, which you can not just turn the ball over, but I thought they were really good with the football today.”

LSU and their two-man quarterback battle will continue, as this was only their 12th practice. The Tigers’ first game in the Superdome is inching closer, and as of Wednesday, Brian Kelly does not have a clear starting quarterback.

