Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Montgomery Tigers

MONTGOMERY, La (KALB) - Stop No. 13 on KALB’s Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp brings us to Montgomery, where the Tigers will rely on the fountain of youth in 2022 to rack up wins and get back to the playoffs.

It was just three years ago that the Tigers were cruising through Class 1A, totaling eight wins and making it to the second round of the playoffs. However, last season, it was not easy going for the Tigers, as they posted a 1-9 record with the lone win coming from a COVID-19 forfeit.

“If you go back and look at the record, it wasn’t really what we wanted it to be and not what we are accustomed to having,” said Coach Brian Williams. “Hopefully, those kids getting that playing time will pay off for us.”

Coach Williams will be relying on the underclassmen if the Tigers want to get back to the playoffs, as Montgomery returns just four juniors and seniors combined.

“When I think of 1-10 last year, it’s not even 1-10, it’s 0-10,” said junior Linebacker Jackson Nelson. “That motivates all of us right here.”

For the Tigers, they will look to replace the production of one of the most dynamic playmakers in the state last year, J.T. Turner. The two-way star played nearly every position on both sides of the ball last year, combining for over 1,600 yards, 20 touchdowns and 40 tackles on defense.

Coach Williams said it will be up to multiple guys to step up to fill those shoes.

“Let’s make no mistake, you don’t replace a J.T.,” said Coach Williams. “That’s one of those guys, especially at a small school that’s a special talent and doesn’t come around every day, and that’s his leadership on and off the field.”

That leadership from Turner is still on display in 2022, even after graduation. Turner returned to his alma mater last week to speak to his former teammates with a simple message of finishing the job this time around.

“Never give up and do it for him,” said senior Linebacker Jaqualyn Moore. “He always told me that, and he always called me to never give up.”

The Tigers will look to get for their first winning season in three years. They’ll open up their 2022 schedule on the road at Grant.

