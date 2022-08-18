Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

Javon Sanders
Javon Sanders(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16.

APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He is likely armed.

If you have any information about him or know of his location, contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

