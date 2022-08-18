Two local hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two local hospitals are being recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report recognized both Rapides Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in several health specialties.

Rapides was named high ranking in five specialties including heart failure, heart attack, stroke, COPD, and kidney failure.

Cabrini was named high ranking in the three specialties of heart failure, kidney failure, and COPD.

U.S. News & World Report looked at data from 5,000 hospital centers across the country, focusing on patient survival, nurse staffing and volume. For more information about the U.S. News & World Report hospital rankings, CLICK HERE.

