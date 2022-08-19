Sentenced: Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at ex-employer in Louisiana

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced to 19 months in prison.

Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday, August 18, for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.

Bozeman had pleaded guilty in May, saying he drove from his home to New Iberia the night of Jan. 10 and set off three pipe bombs at Nabors Offshore Corp.

Two were at signs near Admiral Doyle Drive and just outside the main building’s front door. The third was at the main entrance to Nabors’ human resource offices.

A search of his home on Jan. 12 found more bomb-making materials, a book titled “Flash Powder Cookbook,” firearms and several rounds of different sorts of ammunition.

Bozeman’s plea and associated statement don’t give a motive. A spokeswoman for Brown confirmed that Bozeman was a former employee of Nabors Offshore.

District Judge Robert R. Summerhays ordered 3 years of supervised release after Bozeman leaves prison.

