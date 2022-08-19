Angola Prison Rodeo set for October

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections

The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October offering the best in prison rodeo excitement! Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. Watch as Angola inmate cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like – Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the world-famous Guts-n-Glory. The gates open at 8 a.m. for fans to enjoy hobbycrafts and festivities, and the “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1 p.m. This year’s rodeo events are October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

Tickets are $20.00, and all seats are reserved.

Rodeo fans are encouraged to come early to hear outstanding inmate bands, feast on a wide array of the South’s best food, and shop the unique and affordable prisoner-made arts and crafts, including jewelry, leathercrafts, paintings, woodworking, lawn and garden furniture, and toys. Little rodeo fans will also enjoy special attractions just for them, including pony rides, carnival games, an antique carousel, and lots more!

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at the only official rodeo ticket outlet at www.angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Authenticity of tickets purchased anywhere else cannot be guaranteed. Rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of cutting edge reentry programs which work to create fewer crime victims upon release.

