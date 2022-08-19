Bossier man accused of possessing child porn, destroying evidence

Trevor Griffin, 22
Trevor Griffin, 22(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier Parish has been arrested after allegedly possessing child pornography and destroying evidence.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said Trevor Griffin, 22, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 19, after detectives got a tip indicating he was in possession of child porn. During the investigation, detectives reportedly found images of prepubescent children under the age of 13.

After being read his rights, Griffin reportedly admitted the images were his and that he had also deleted other images from his electronic devices. Griffin was then booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on six counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of obstruction of justice (evidence tampering). His bond was set at a quarter of a million dollars.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
Dog owner sells plasma, baked goods to raise money for vet bill
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Mark Bryant
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Javon Sanders
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

Latest News

Unrestrained Mora man killed in Rapides Parish crash
(Source: Family of Rita Rabalais)
Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case
Items recovered during a traffic stop on April 17, 2022.
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
FILE PHOTO: Angola Prison Rodeo
Angola Prison Rodeo set for October
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages