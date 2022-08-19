CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates newly renovated Pineville Clinic

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Pineville has officially re-opened its doors after a nearly year-long renovation.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The renovation has expanded the clinic with the addition of eight new exam rooms, bringing the total of exam rooms to 18, along with three new provider offices, a large waiting area and an on-site lab for patients.

The expansion and addition of lab services aim to make providing care to patients easier in the area.

“It really gives a lot of our surrounding parishes, our people, that great access to health,” said Daniel Huggins, Vice President of Physician Practice Operations.

The Cenla Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for an open house at the clinic. A blessing of the clinic was also done by CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Chaplain, Father Antony Joy.

