La. Supreme Court says Shreveport mayor can run for re-election

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has issued a ruling in Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ disqualification case.

On Friday, Aug. 19, the court issued its decision, stating Mayor Perkins can run for re-election. The court’s decision was not unanimous, with a vote tally of 4-3. Mayor Perkins is now officially back on November’s ballot.

This all comes after the mayor was disqualified from running in November after putting an incorrect address on his qualifying papers. A lower court ruled he could not run for re-election because of this error. The mayor appealed that decision to the state’s highest court.

Mayor Perkins addressed the media Friday afternoon after the court’s decision came down, saying he’s “ecstatic” about the ruling. He began by thanking God, the citizens of Shreveport, and his “prayer warriors.”

“Your energy has sustained me and given me strength throughout this process,” Perkins said.

The mayor also thanked the four Supreme Court justices who voted in his favor. To end the news conference, he said, “We are going to continue to do the work for Shreveport,” and promised a number of “exciting announcements” in store for the city.

The mayor did not take any questions from the media following the brief news conference.

