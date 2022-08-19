Lawsuit filed to halt plans to move juvenile inmates to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney is trying to prevent some of the juveniles in detention centers from being transferred to Angola.

Attorney Ron Hailey filed a five-page lawsuit on Friday, Aug. 19, to stop that from happening. He said under no circumstances should juvenile inmates be placed with some of the state’s most notorious criminals.

“You darn sure should never be placed at Angola; that should never be a part of the plan,” said Haley. “I believe that they are trying to brush under the rug the failings of OJJ to foresee these problems from happening.”

Officials will move some of the violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

