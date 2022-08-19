LCU, LSUA to play in 2023 Cajun Collision baseball tournament

LCU, LSUA to play in 2023 Cajun Collision.
LCU, LSUA to play in 2023 Cajun Collision.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KALB) - College baseball may not be in season, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to some of the biggest games and matchups in 2023.

Cajun Collision announced the field for their third annual baseball tournament and both Louisiana Christian and LSUA will head up to Sterlington, La to play in the four-day series.

This year’s Cajun Collision, usually held at the beginning of the season, will feature 20 teams from eight different conferences in the NAIA. LSU-Shreveport and Loyola join the Wildcats and Generals as the four teams represented from Louisiana.

Both Louisiana Christian and LSUA played in the tournament a season ago. The Wildcats and the Generals went 2-2 in their four games there.

The last time the Generals took the field in Sterlington, the team claimed the 2022 RRAC Conference Championship.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
Mark Bryant
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Javon Sanders
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
Jacob Michot
Jacob Michot arrested again by RPSO, this time for possession of child pornography

Latest News

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Montgomery Tigers
LSU Jayden Daniels & Garrett Nussmeier in tight race for starting quarterback
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Montgomery Tigers