LCU, LSUA to play in 2023 Cajun Collision baseball tournament

STERLINGTON, La. (KALB) - College baseball may not be in season, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to some of the biggest games and matchups in 2023.

Cajun Collision announced the field for their third annual baseball tournament and both Louisiana Christian and LSUA will head up to Sterlington, La to play in the four-day series.

🚨BIGGER & BETTER THAN EVER🚨



Excited to announce the field for the 2023 Cajun Collision presented by @NAIABall



20 teams, 8 conferences, 8 states represented all in 4 days of action packed baseball in Sterlington, Louisiana all at the @SterlingtonC #NAIABall #CajunCollision pic.twitter.com/u89tjlVJJE — Cajun Collision (@CajunCollision) August 18, 2022

This year’s Cajun Collision, usually held at the beginning of the season, will feature 20 teams from eight different conferences in the NAIA. LSU-Shreveport and Loyola join the Wildcats and Generals as the four teams represented from Louisiana.

Both Louisiana Christian and LSUA played in the tournament a season ago. The Wildcats and the Generals went 2-2 in their four games there.

The last time the Generals took the field in Sterlington, the team claimed the 2022 RRAC Conference Championship.

