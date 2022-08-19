Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department.

In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said that he has not contacted Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood for patrol because the officer shortage has not created a problem with patrolling, adding that APD officers already work with RPSO through the Crime Suppression and R.A.D.E. Unit.

“The sheriff’s department participates with us in whatever we ask them to do. That has not been a challenge or a problem,” said Mayor Hall. “Like anybody else, capacity could be a challenge from time to time, but we have not gotten that thus far. So it’s not like a moment to moment, Jeff Hall the mayor has to call Sheriff Wood and say is it okay if the guy goes in the route in Zone 1 or Zone 2? No, it has to have the okay overall from their operation to our operation.”

Earlier this week, District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington sent an email to Mayor Hall and the council, offering two solutions to help curb crime levels. One solution was being able to put cameras in high-crime areas, including Florence Avenue and Orchard Street. The other was to use budgeted funds for the dozens of officer positions that are not being filled to contract sheriff deputies to assist in patrol, which has not been done.

Upon Washington’s request to place both solutions on the council agenda for the meeting scheduled on Aug. 23, the camera solution was added, but the item to get help from RPSO was not.

The council is set to discuss whether to add cameras in the area of Orchard St. and Florence Ave., the site of multiple homicides this year.

While not an issue with patrol, Mayor Hall shared with KALB earlier this month that APD cannot participate in community programs like they have done in the past due to the depleted department. Mayor Hall also said that APD is actually 45 officers short instead of the 50 that the city council reported at the last council meeting back on Aug. 9.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.