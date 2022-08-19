New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

Site of a crop duster crash near Cheneyville, La. on August 2, 2022.
Site of a crop duster crash near Cheneyville, La. on August 2, 2022.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details about the crop duster that crashed near Cheneyville on August 2, 2022, which caused the death of its pilot, William Gill Pias.

While this report does not list a cause for the crash, it outlines witness testimony and the reason Pias was in the air that day. 

According to NTSB, Pias was scheduled to disperse seven loads of fertilizer across two different fields in the area on Aug. 2. NTSB said Pias was on his last load for the second field at the time of the accident.

One witness shared that they had taken the Cheneyville exit off I-49 when he saw the crop duster flying between 50 to 100 feet off the ground, eventually barrel rolling before nose-diving to the ground. This witness called 911 before going to the accident site.

Another witness reported seeing the airplane flying over I-49 at mile marker 56, saying “the [airplane] went belly up and then rolled to head straight into the ground.”

The report lists weather conditions for that day, stating that conditions were clear. Visibility was at 10 miles with wind speeds around seven miles per hour. 

NTSB is continuing to investigate the crash.

Full Report from NTSB:

Related:
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
Dog owner sells plasma, baked goods to raise money for vet bill
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Mark Bryant
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Javon Sanders
UPDATE: Alma Street robbery suspect arrested

Latest News

Javon Sanders
UPDATE: Alma Street robbery suspect arrested
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Pineville, La.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates newly renovated Pineville Clinic
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates newly renovated Pineville Clinic
Unrestrained Mora man killed in Rapides Parish crash