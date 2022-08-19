New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details about the crop duster that crashed near Cheneyville on August 2, 2022, which caused the death of its pilot, William Gill Pias.

While this report does not list a cause for the crash, it outlines witness testimony and the reason Pias was in the air that day.

According to NTSB, Pias was scheduled to disperse seven loads of fertilizer across two different fields in the area on Aug. 2. NTSB said Pias was on his last load for the second field at the time of the accident.

One witness shared that they had taken the Cheneyville exit off I-49 when he saw the crop duster flying between 50 to 100 feet off the ground, eventually barrel rolling before nose-diving to the ground. This witness called 911 before going to the accident site.

Another witness reported seeing the airplane flying over I-49 at mile marker 56, saying “the [airplane] went belly up and then rolled to head straight into the ground.”

The report lists weather conditions for that day, stating that conditions were clear. Visibility was at 10 miles with wind speeds around seven miles per hour.

NTSB is continuing to investigate the crash.

Full Report from NTSB:

