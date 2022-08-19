Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, having illegal narcotics in the presence of a minor and the probation violation.

RPSO said Gaines had been at large from Probation and Parole for approximately a year. On August 15, LDPP made contact with him. They searched his vehicle and found ¼ a pound of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

RPSO’s RADE Unit would go on to search the home he was at, where they said they located approximately 2.1 pounds of marijuana, alprazolam, various drug paraphernalia and $34,135.

Gaines was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He remains in jail at the time of this post, being held on a probation violation hold.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.