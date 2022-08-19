Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Finding safe and scenic pathways to ride bikes and walk on has been on the mind of Tony Tradewell, a local landscape architect and cyclist for a decade now.

Tradewell has traveled the country with his family, riding bike trails in states like Missouri and Pennsylvania that connect historical sites and landmarks, which inspired him to want to bring to same to his home state. Recently, he brought those ideas into fruition by presenting a plan to the Rapides Parish Police Jury for a new bike and pedestrian pathway on the Red River Levee.

“If we had a trail like this in our back yard, it would be a great Saturday morning ride for anyone wanting to ride from Alexandria to Boyce,” said Tradewell.

After the initial presentation, the police jury formed a committee of police jurors and other local entities to form a formal group to spearhead this project. On Thursday, Aug. 18, that newly formed committee met to present their ideas for the new levee trail, which is one step closer to becoming a reality.

“The word has been really common sense,” said Tradewell.

The first leg of the plan would be a 62-mile bike and pedestrian path starting in Boyce and traveling through Fort Randolph and the Buhlow State Historical Site in Pineville before ending at Fort DeRussy in Marksville. The bigger picture is to create and connect a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico.

The bike path has piqued the interest of local cyclists but also those like Jacques Goudeau, the president of Marksville Main Street, a non-profit dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Marksville.

“To us, it was always a no-brainer idea,” said Goudeau. “We’ve been at it for quite a while now, and we’ve seen it happen in other places within Louisiana. There are levee trails on the Mississippi River and the Atchafalaya River, and we were thinking why not the Red River?”

Goudeau hopes if the trail gets approved and receives the funding necessary, that it would bring tourism to smaller communities located along the rivers in the state. Goudeau has visioned signs being placed along the bike path, directing riders and walkers to the nearest local restaurants, coffee shops and tourist attractions.

“Some of the dollar amounts that have been thrown about from some of the other trails that we looked at that would be of similar size are 10 million to 12 million dollars in direct trail impact,” said Goudeau. “That’s not including following indirect impacts that greatly increase that number.”

While the proposed plan is still in the beginning phases, the committee is scheduled to meet once again to start creating a formal plan for the path. Lawmakers have viewed this as an economic and recreational boost and said they will aim to secure funds on the state and federal levels to support the statewide path.

