RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria.

On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit, conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The driver, Corey Cardell Quinney, 31, was part of an active 3 month long narcotics investigation by the RADE Task Force.

Officers searched Quinney’s vehicle and found 21 grams of suspected heroin, 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected Fentanyl, various packaging materials and two firearms.

Quinney was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS I < 28 grams, two counts possession with intent to distribute CDS II, and illegal carrying firearms with illegal drugs. He was also charged with an expired inspection sticker and improper window tinting. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $150,200 bond.

