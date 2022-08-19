RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed

Items recovered during a traffic stop on April 17, 2022.
Items recovered during a traffic stop on April 17, 2022.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria.

On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit, conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The driver, Corey Cardell Quinney, 31, was part of an active 3 month long narcotics investigation by the RADE Task Force.

Officers searched Quinney’s vehicle and found 21 grams of suspected heroin, 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected Fentanyl, various packaging materials and two firearms.

Quinney was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS I < 28 grams, two counts possession with intent to distribute CDS II, and illegal carrying firearms with illegal drugs. He was also charged with an expired inspection sticker and improper window tinting. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $150,200 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
Dog owner sells plasma, baked goods to raise money for vet bill
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Mark Bryant
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Javon Sanders
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

Latest News

Unrestrained Mora man killed in Rapides Parish crash
FILE PHOTO: Angola Prison Rodeo
Angola Prison Rodeo set for October
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast