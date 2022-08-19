Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: ASH Trojans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High School Trojans are coming off a season they are not used to, as they finished with a 7-4 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

They are putting that all behind them, and this season they are ready to go to war with an experienced senior class.

“We are just trying to make the most of every single day,” said Trojans Head Coach Thomas Bachman. “We feel like we maximize the moment, and we maximize the opportunity we are given today. Over the course of time, we are going to continue to make progress. We want to try and establish work ethic and determination, and we want to be a program, where people know that when they see us, we are going to compete, and that is what I am excited about.”

Senior Quarterback Joe Bordelon is going into his second year starting, and he has a few players to adjust to, along with taking a leadership role on and off the field.

“It is like every year you always have to come up with new guys, and you always have different players,” Bordelon said. “You aren’t going to have your seniors who left and with the new players coming up, you have to make connections and make it the best that you can.”

Amyrion Mingo and J.T. Lindsey will be Bordelon’s primary targets this upcoming season as Mingo had 33 catches, 463 yards and four touchdowns last year. Mingo said the connection he has with his quarterback is completely different than last season.

“Last year our connection was kind of shaky because I wasn’t here early on,” said Mingo. “This year we had last year, the offseason and the summer to work on our connection together. I feel like our connection is going to be great this season.”

The Trojans defensively have a lot of starters coming back, and one of the guys who will be a key factor is senior Defensive Back Josh Marie, as he finished the season with 54 tackles and an interception.

“Being a starter last year, it is magnifying into my senior year,” said Marie. “It was okay, I need to get on the team and make sure we are doing right. We have a lot of young cats, so they are kind of childish coming into high school, but I have a big arm, and I take them under my wing. It feels very good to be able to lead a team.”

The Trojans are hoping to carry the momentum from their run for the state title in 2020 and come out on top this season.

“You can expect a great season,” said Bordelon. “I think it is going to be a really good year. We are going to get our guys right, and it is going to be a great year to watch. "

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.