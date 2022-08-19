Unrestrained Mora man killed in Rapides Parish crash

(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man for Mora was killed on August 19 on Hwy 118 (Clifton Road) in Rapides Parish.

State Police said Gregory Shackleford, 51, was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler on Hwy 118 around 6:20 a.m. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and hit a large tree stump before overturning.

Shackleford was not wearing a seatbelt. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. 

This crash remains under investigation.

