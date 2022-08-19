VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
Mark Bryant
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena
Lawyer for Cypress Arrow’s owner releases statement on dog abuse allegations
Javon Sanders
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
Jacob Michot
Jacob Michot arrested again by RPSO, this time for possession of child pornography

Latest News

Red River Levee in Downtown Alexandria
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative