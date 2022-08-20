LCU’s Sal Palmero III Throws two touchdowns in the Wildcats scrimmage

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats held a scrimmage in the back half of practice today, and Quarterback Sal Palmero III shined, throwing two touchdown passes.

Palmero didn’t open the game well, going three and out in the opening drive, but once his feet got under him he made all the right throws.

One of his two touchdowns was a deep ball to Micah Dunn, which ended as a touchdown. The other was towards the end of practice finding Jaco Ganote for another score.

Palmero said that he feels more comfortable in this offense because of the experience he has in it, and because of the chemistry he is able to have with the receivers.

“Micah was here before me and we have great chemistry,” said Palmero. “Ganote and I came in the same year. So we know when we have to do a scramble drill they know where I would like them to be and sometimes I have a good feel for where they are at on the field.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.