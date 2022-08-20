No Winston or Dalton; Saints lose at Green Bay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton sitting out Friday’s game against the Packers, Ian Book played all 60 minutes at quarterback for the Saints.

He did a serviceable job, but it wasn’t enough for a preseason win. The Packers beat New Orleans, 20-10.

Ian Book did have a few bright spots. One included his 20-yard touchdown connection to Chris Olave.

Get accustomed to this #Saints fans, Chris Olave TD. Former #Buckeyes WR with the 20 yard TD from Ian Book. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/dOpHlZXMFC — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 20, 2022

Aaron Rodgers didn’t suit up for the Packers. Jordan Love and former LSU Tiger Danny Etling got all the work.

Etling received a big applause from fans after his 52 -yard TD run.

Former LSU Tiger QB Danny Etling with a 52-yard TD run for the Packers. Saints bit on the fake, and Etling sprints for the score. pic.twitter.com/iontSYApzb — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 20, 2022

The Saints are 0-2 in the preseason.

