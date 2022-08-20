Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned that two men were involved in a scuffle and that a shot was fired, but no one was injured. The suspect, who left the scene, was known to the victim, and officers began to search for his vehicle.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office located Austin Trapp, 22, in Pineville and returned him to APD.

Trapp was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was previously arrested on March 19 for two felony counts of domestic abuse battery with a child present, false imprisonment and one count of domestic abuse battery.

