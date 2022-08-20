Scrimmage Night: ASH hosts Neville and Acadiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High School Trojans hosted two of the best teams in the state: the Neville Tigers and the Acadiana Wrecking Rams.

This was the first time the Trojans and Wrecking Rams have met since the 2020 5A state title game. The scrimmage allowed both teams to get familiar with the Friday night atmosphere, and each coach was able to evaluate how their teams have prepared in the off-season.

The Tigers came out strong and stayed throughout the scrimmage. Their quarterbacks had an undeniable connection with their running backs and receivers.

The Trojans’ defense was on point when they faced Acadiana. Both teams matched up evenly throughout the night. Trojans’ Quarterback Joe Bordelon hit many of his targets against the Wrecking Rams.

