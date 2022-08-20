Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Peabody Warhorses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Not winning a game last year is definitely motivating the Peabody Warhorses. Larry Roberts said last year hurt them, and it replays in his mind.

“It was tough,” said Roberts. “I mean not winning a game, going 0-10, was hard. It messed up a lot of people mentally.”

Now there is a new sheriff in town and his name is Harry Coleman. He was hired back in January, and since then, he has created a bond with this football team. Caleb Davidson said his leadership on and off the field made this team stronger.

“It’s a difference when he is on the field,” said Davidson. “Because when he is in school or anywhere else, I can talk to him. He is like a father figure to the team. He treats us equally.”

Coleman said he has roughly seven or eight seniors on his team, so the young guys will have to play a huge role in the success that they hope to have this season. He is ready to see what everything looks like when it comes together.

“It’s a sophomore-led team,” said Coleman. “It’s a combination of a brotherhood that we have brought together from the summer to now. The leadership we have are young guys and older guys. I just want to see it all come together.”

The season is right around the corner, and after going winless, the easy thing to say is that all they need is one win to be better than last year. However, Coach Coleman is not focused on the win column. He wants them to play the best way they know how.

“I just want them to compete,” said Coleman. “Of course winning a game or making the playoffs, I can say all that. But, I just want to see those guys compete and play to the best of their abilities and go out there and give it their all every game. That’s a successful season to me.”

The Warhorses will open the season against Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.