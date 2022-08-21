Crill resigns position, Blair elevated to offensive coordinator

By Jason Pugh
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State offensive coordinator Cody Crill has resigned his position.

Head coach Brad Laird made the announcement Sunday. Laird also announced offensive line coach Beau Blair will assume offensive coordinator duties.

Crill, who came to Northwestern State in January after a successful four-season run as the offensive coordinator at UIW, cited personal reasons for his departure.

“We appreciate the time we had with coach Cody Crill on our staff,” Laird said. “We tried to work things out, but ultimately this decision is best for Cody and his family. We constantly talk about family, even having family meetings every night during fall camp. We talk about ‘love,’ and I love coach Crill for what he has meant to me over the last eight months.”

Blair also joined the Northwestern State staff in January.

Blair came to Northwestern State from New Mexico Highlands where he was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. In his lone season leading the Cowboys’ offense, Blair’s offense produced five all-conference players, including wide receiver CJ Sims, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

New Mexico Highlands led the RMAC in passing offense and was second in total offense, ranking in the top 25 nationally in Division II.

