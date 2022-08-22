Ball man involved in 2016 fatal crash arrested for third DUI

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Micah Baden, the Ball man found guilty of negligent homicide back in 2018 for a car accident that killed a 16-year-old passenger in 2016, has been arrested once again for his third offense of DUI.

Baden was arrested Saturday, Aug. 21, and charged with one count each for careless operation of a vehicle and a third offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Baden was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Bond was set at $100 for the count of careless operation of a vehicle. A judge is expected to set a bond for his third offense of DUI by Monday, August 22.

Baden was sentenced in 2018 to five years in jail, with three years suspended, for the crash that killed Chloe James, 16, who was his passenger. He was also facing several drug charges, including the possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile-drugs. Those were all dismissed when he accepted a plea deal of “no contest.”

Baden received credit for time already served since his arrest in 2016, and in turn, spent little time in prison before being released on probation. But then on June 25, 2018, Baden was arrested again and booked on charges of domestic abuse battery with a child present and probation violation. He admitted to those charges and revoked his probation and served his original sentence for negligent homicide.

