Bolton’s James Dartez previews Bears’ 2022 season with Sportsnite crew

Coach James Dartez sits down with Sportsnite crew to preview 2022 season
By Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - New things are on the horizon for the boys in blue at Bolton High School.

The Bears enter the 2022 season with a new head coach and a new class that they will be playing in. Bolton named James Dartez as the next head coach back in March as the school was dropped down to Class 3A.

Coach Dartez joined Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon on Sportsnite to preview the season and the players to look out for in the upcoming season.

