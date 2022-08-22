Buffalo Bills’ O-Lineman Cody Ford traded to the Arizona Cardinals

Guard (74) Cody Ford of the Buffalo Bills blocks against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL...
Guard (74) Cody Ford of the Buffalo Bills blocks against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY.(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
BUFFALO, NY (KALB) - Buffalo Bills’ offensive lineman Cody Ford has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2023 5th-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The former Pineville Rebel was drafted to Buffalo from Oklahoma in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Ford has spent the last three seasons with the Bills and has played in 38 total games, starting in 29.

During his time in Buffalo, Ford shifted around the offensive line lining up at right tackle, right guard and left guard.

Ford now joins an Arizona Cardinals team that went 11-6 last year and fell in the Wild Card to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

