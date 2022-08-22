Local communities rally to put an end to gun violence and drug use

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 21, communities gathered in an effort to put an end to gun violence and drug overdoses.

In the Town of Colfax, the Bloody Streets One Day Revival group spoke to residents of all ages to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in their own community.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office reported just in the week of Aug.14-21 that 12 arrests were made in the parish on drug-related charges.

Shannon Jewell, a Colfax resident, was on hand for the community rally with her grandkids and was passionately listening since she’s seen drug crime in her hometown.

“We just need to pull together,” said Jewell. “We need to come together as a team and get the drugs off the street and get them away from our children so they can have a better chance.”

The event organizer, Lawrence Levy III, was a former drug addict himself. He said he uses his past experiences and struggles growing up with friends and family affected by drugs as lessons for other communities so they don’t fall victim to the same path.

“When they can talk to somebody that has done it, they can experience the harm that is there,” said Levy III. “Drugs had my mom leave away from her children. Drugs had my family overdose and kill themselves, so it’s a whole lot.”

During the event, Levy III and other members of the Bloody Streets One Day Revival, set up caution tape and fake body bags like a crime scene. They then poured fake blood to resemble what a crime scene looks like as an eye-opening experience for everyone in the crowd.

The Bloody Streets One Day Revival also put on an event the same day in Alexandria called The Funeral is Canceled. It served as a reenactment of gun violence taking place in the community.

Local officials told News Channel 5 that more events like this are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks in other areas around Central Louisiana including Natchitoches, Bunkie and Simmesport.

