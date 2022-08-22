Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street.

Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of a weapon and resisting an officer.

APD said they were able to review surveillance video of the incident and found Burks, who matched the suspect in the surveillance video, in the area of Elliott and Pierson streets a short time later.

