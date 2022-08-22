NSU O-Line Coach Beau Blair to assume offensive coordinator, play calling duties

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird confirmed that Offensive Line Coach Beau Blair will assume offensive coordinator and play-calling duties for the Demons after former OC Cody Crill resigned just two weeks before the start of football season.

Coach Crill was heading into his first season as the Demons’ offensive coordinator after spending the last four years in the same role at UIW. Coach Laird confirmed that Coach Crill stepped away for personal/family reasons.

“Everybody wants to say it was bad timing,” said Coach Laird. “I don’t think there is ever bad timing to go take care of your family and if anybody looks at it any different, that’s their own fault.”

Coach Laird said prior to his resignation, Crill had missed parts of Fall camp, including the team’s first scrimmage. With a quick turnaround before the Demons’ first game on Sept. 3 against Montana, the game planning duties will be handed over to Coach Blair, who has filled in in the absence of Crill.

Blair has worked with Crill on the sideline before, spending two seasons together at UIW. The Demons are not expected to make any scheme or personnel changes on the offensive side of the ball.

“Philosophy, schematically, terminology and everything will stay the same,” said Coach Laird. “Position meetings won’t change, just the play caller will.”

One looming question still remains for the Demons’ offense: who will start under center? From practice and scrimmages, the battle has appeared to be between Kansas transfer Miles Fallin and Sophomore Zachary Clement. Coach Laird said a coaching coach will not affect who wins the starting job and said a decision will be made soon.

