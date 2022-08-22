State officials meeting in New Orleans to discuss contraflow and hurricane preparedness

By Andrés Fuentes
Aug. 22, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State officials will meet in New Orleans today to talk about how to improve the state’s contraflow process.

Ahead of Ida last year, leaders said they didn’t have enough time to implement contraflow on the interstate.

This “contraflow task force” will have its first meeting Monday (Aug. 22), serving as a reminder that even though we haven’t seen much activity in the Gulf of Mexico, we still need to be prepared.

The task force will go over the current contraflow process and how best to improve it.

Monday’s meeting comes after local groups spent their Saturday making sure families had hurricane kits and supplies in case of a storm or evacuation.

Organizers and public officials stress that the time to get ready for a storm is now before things get chaotic at grocery stores and hardware stores.

They also say you need to make sure you know where you will evacuate to, just in case.

“Once parish officials called for a mandatory evacuation, you need to be ready to leave at that point,” said Joe Valiente, Jefferson Parish Director of Emergency Management. “Not 10 hours or 15 hours from there you need to be able to leave within an hour.”

“They have to hear, understand, believe, personalize, confirm, and then they start reacting,” said Tricia Wachtendorf, Director of the Disaster Research Center University of Delaware.

Just to keep things in perspective, we have exactly 100 days left in the hurricane season.

It’s set to end on November 30.

