Alexandria City Council to address public safety, cyber security & redistricting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to discuss several topics this evening, including public safety, cyber security and redistricting.

On the agenda, the council is set to consider agreeing to purchase cloud-based software from the company Arctic Wolf as an added cyber security layer. This comes as the city is still dealing with a ransomware attack that occurred back in June, affecting networks across the city, including the utility department.

Also listed is discussing redistricting all city council districts as required by the Alexandria City Charter. According to a recent survey of the city’s population, district populations have shifted. While districts four and five have grown, one, two and three have gotten smaller, meaning new lines will have to be drawn for district maps.

Finally, District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington’s added agenda item of installing cameras on Florence and Orchard Streets to deter crime will also be addressed.

