(Stacker) - Over 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 514

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 83,275

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #71 most common country of origin

#49. Burma

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 516

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 147,834

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #48 most common country of origin

#48. Indonesia

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 531

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 96,337

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #64 most common country of origin

#47. Ukraine

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 543

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 358,823

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

#46. Saudi Arabia

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 545

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 76,837

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #74 most common country of origin

#45. Spain

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 595

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 118,177

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #56 most common country of origin

#44. Lebanon

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 642

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 127,239

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #52 most common country of origin

#43. Bangladesh

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 643

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

- Number of residents: 240,365

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #36 most common country of origin

#42. Yemen

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 715

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

- Number of residents: 57,475

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #83 most common country of origin

#41. Iran

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 719

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

- Number of residents: 389,383

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

#40. Italy

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 755

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

- Number of residents: 326,407

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

- #30 most common country of origin

#39. Dominica

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 801

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

- Number of residents: 33,455

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #107 most common country of origin

#38. Costa Rica

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 808

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

- Number of residents: 89,462

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #69 most common country of origin

#37. Belize

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 820

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

- Number of residents: 46,339

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #93 most common country of origin

#36. Peru

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 879

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

- Number of residents: 451,666

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

#35. Ethiopia

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 881

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

- Number of residents: 260,577

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

#34. Romania

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 932

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

- Number of residents: 163,817

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #46 most common country of origin

#33. France

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 954

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

- Number of residents: 181,242

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

#32. Trinidad and Tobago

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,003

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

- Number of residents: 233,024

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

#31. Nepal

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,027

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

- Number of residents: 142,749

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

#30. Panama

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,078

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

- Number of residents: 101,520

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #61 most common country of origin

#29. Ecuador

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,112

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

- Number of residents: 440,337

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#28. Russia

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,169

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

- Number of residents: 397,214

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

#27. Jordan

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,182

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

- Number of residents: 83,160

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #72 most common country of origin

#26. Taiwan

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,188

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

- Number of residents: 378,942

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#25. Thailand

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,191

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

- Number of residents: 256,436

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

#24. Laos

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,223

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

- Number of residents: 179,004

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #44 most common country of origin

#23. Jamaica

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

- Number of residents: 760,486

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#22. Egypt

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,623

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

- Number of residents: 202,049

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #40 most common country of origin

#21. Venezuela

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,624

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

- Number of residents: 394,365

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#20. Haiti

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,677

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

- Number of residents: 667,432

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #14 most common country of origin

#19. Japan

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,840

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

- Number of residents: 346,149

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

#18. South Korea

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,864

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

- Number of residents: 1,048,588

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#17. Colombia

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 1,918

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

- Number of residents: 792,579

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #12 most common country of origin

#16. Nigeria

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 2,041

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National

- Number of residents: 366,534

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#15. Pakistan

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 2,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National

- Number of residents: 385,873

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

#14. Brazil

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 2,466

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National

- Number of residents: 474,723

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

- #17 most common country of origin

#13. Canada

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 2,868

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National

- Number of residents: 817,885

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

- #11 most common country of origin

#12. Dominican Republic

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 3,355

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National

- Number of residents: 1,125,208

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

- #8 most common country of origin

#11. Germany

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 3,510

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National

- Number of residents: 549,073

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

- #16 most common country of origin

#10. Nicaragua

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 3,608

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National

- Number of residents: 244,405

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #35 most common country of origin

#9. El Salvador

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 5,603

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National

- Number of residents: 1,370,579

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

#8. Guatemala

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 5,773

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National

- Number of residents: 964,528

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#7. Philippines

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 6,357

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%

National

- Number of residents: 1,967,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#6. Cuba

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 6,555

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%

National

- Number of residents: 1,314,570

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #7 most common country of origin

#5. India

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 6,779

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National

- Number of residents: 2,618,558

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.9%

- #2 most common country of origin

#4. China

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 7,120

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National

- Number of residents: 2,184,189

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

#3. Vietnam

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 18,782

- Percent of foreign born residents: 9.7%

National

- Number of residents: 1,354,391

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #6 most common country of origin

#2. Mexico

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 26,911

- Percent of foreign born residents: 13.9%

National

- Number of residents: 10,924,662

- Percent of foreign born residents: 24.8%

- #1 most common country of origin

#1. Honduras

Louisiana

- Number of residents: 33,336

- Percent of foreign born residents: 17.3%

National

- Number of residents: 649,209

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin