Biggest sources of immigrants to Louisiana
(Stacker) - Over 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 514
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 83,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
#49. Burma
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 516
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 147,834
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
#48. Indonesia
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 531
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 96,337
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
#47. Ukraine
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 543
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 358,823
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#46. Saudi Arabia
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 545
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 76,837
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin
#45. Spain
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 595
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 118,177
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #56 most common country of origin
#44. Lebanon
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 642
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 127,239
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin
#43. Bangladesh
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 643
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 240,365
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin
#42. Yemen
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 715
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 57,475
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #83 most common country of origin
#41. Iran
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 719
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 389,383
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#40. Italy
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 755
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 326,407
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
- #30 most common country of origin
#39. Dominica
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 801
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 33,455
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #107 most common country of origin
#38. Costa Rica
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 808
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 89,462
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin
#37. Belize
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 820
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 46,339
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #93 most common country of origin
#36. Peru
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 879
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 451,666
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#35. Ethiopia
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 881
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 260,577
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
#34. Romania
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 932
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 163,817
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #46 most common country of origin
#33. France
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 954
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,242
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
#32. Trinidad and Tobago
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,003
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 233,024
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
#31. Nepal
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,027
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 142,749
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
#30. Panama
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,078
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 101,520
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #61 most common country of origin
#29. Ecuador
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,112
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 440,337
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
#28. Russia
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,169
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 397,214
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#27. Jordan
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,182
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 83,160
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #72 most common country of origin
#26. Taiwan
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,188
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 378,942
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#25. Thailand
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,191
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 256,436
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#24. Laos
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,223
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 179,004
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin
#23. Jamaica
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 760,486
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#22. Egypt
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,623
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 202,049
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #40 most common country of origin
#21. Venezuela
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,624
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 394,365
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#20. Haiti
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,677
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 667,432
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #14 most common country of origin
#19. Japan
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,840
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 346,149
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#18. South Korea
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,864
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 1,048,588
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#17. Colombia
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 1,918
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 792,579
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #12 most common country of origin
#16. Nigeria
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 2,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 366,534
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#15. Pakistan
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 2,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 385,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#14. Brazil
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 2,466
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 474,723
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
- #17 most common country of origin
#13. Canada
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 2,868
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 817,885
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
- #11 most common country of origin
#12. Dominican Republic
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 3,355
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,125,208
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
- #8 most common country of origin
#11. Germany
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 3,510
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 549,073
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
- #16 most common country of origin
#10. Nicaragua
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 3,608
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 244,405
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #35 most common country of origin
#9. El Salvador
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 5,603
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,370,579
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#8. Guatemala
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 5,773
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 964,528
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#7. Philippines
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 6,357
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,967,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#6. Cuba
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 6,555
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,314,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #7 most common country of origin
#5. India
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 6,779
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
- Number of residents: 2,618,558
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.9%
- #2 most common country of origin
#4. China
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 7,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%
National
- Number of residents: 2,184,189
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#3. Vietnam
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 18,782
- Percent of foreign born residents: 9.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,354,391
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #6 most common country of origin
#2. Mexico
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 26,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 13.9%
National
- Number of residents: 10,924,662
- Percent of foreign born residents: 24.8%
- #1 most common country of origin
#1. Honduras
Louisiana
- Number of residents: 33,336
- Percent of foreign born residents: 17.3%
National
- Number of residents: 649,209
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
