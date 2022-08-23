City of Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:
The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Labor Day, September 5, 2022.
Bus Service
- ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Sanitation schedule Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, is as follows:
- Monday, Sept. 5 – no pickup
- Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Monday’s pickup
- Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Tuesday’s pickup
- Thursday, Sept. 8 – regular pickup
- Friday, Sept. 9 – regular pickup
To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, to Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, at:
- Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
- Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
- Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
- Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
- Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
- Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)
