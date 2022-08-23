City of Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

Bus Service

ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Sanitation schedule Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 5 – no pickup

Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, Sept. 8 – regular pickup

Friday, Sept. 9 – regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, to Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, at:

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

