City of Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday

By City of Alexandria
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

Bus Service

  • ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Sanitation schedule Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, is as follows:

  • Monday, Sept. 5 – no pickup
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Monday’s pickup
  • Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Tuesday’s pickup
  • Thursday, Sept. 8 – regular pickup
  • Friday, Sept. 9 – regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, to Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, at:

  • Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
  • Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
  • Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
  • Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
  • Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
  • Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

