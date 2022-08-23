Lightning strikes oil tank in Beauregard, starting fire

An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday...
An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said..(Beauregard Parish Fire District 4)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Lightning struck the top of the tank, according to Beauregard fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 3:13 p.m., according to information from Beauregard Parish District 4. Pleasant Hill Fire Station arrived on the scene 11 minutes later.

The fire was brought under control at 3:28 pm.

The tank sustained minor damage, but no product spilled from the tank, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

The owners of the facility were contacted to inspect the facility.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
Micah Baden
Ball man involved in 2016 fatal crash arrested for third DUI, bond set at $100K
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home in Broadmoor
A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Latest News

Alexandria City Council to address public safety, cyber security & redistricting
Alexandria’s cardboard recycling program gaining traction
No injuries reported after school bus accident in Kolin
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
AG Jeff Landry looks to intervene in lawsuit over red grouper fish quotas