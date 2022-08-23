LSUA & CLTCC receive donations from Alexandria Business Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA and CLTCC have received $900,000 in donations, between both schools, from the Alexandria Business Foundation.

The donation announcement was made at the Rotary Club of Alexandria’s weekly meeting by Foundation President Stephen Wright, who also announced that the donations would be the last the foundation would make.

“We really made a decision that now was the time to make our final contribution, so it’s $2.2 million that we’ve contributed over the past 20 plus years, and what’s most important probably about that money is the kids that it helps,” said Wright.

LSUA’s donation of $600,000 will be used towards an endowed professorship in accounting, while CLTCC’s $300,000 donation will go towards their business course offerings.

LSUA will seek approval from the Louisiana Board of Regents to use 60/40 matching funds to create the Alexandria Business Foundation Endowed Chair of Accounting.

CLTCC will also create its first endowed professorship named after the Alexandria Business Foundation, along with naming a new library after the foundation.

Both schools plan to put the funds to use within the next year.

