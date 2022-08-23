Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say

By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A man in Iowa is facing charges in connection to the disappearance and death of a woman he had just met, police say.

According to authorities, Nathan Gilmore, 22, recently told police he met up with Angela Bradbury on April 6, 2021, the last day she was seen alive.

He claimed he dropped her off in Mason City, but police said his story changed upon further questioning.

Bradbury’s family reported her as a missing person on Feb. 2, 2022, and said they had not had contact with her since April of 2021.

Her family gave DNA samples and dental records for Bradbury to law enforcement as part of the investigation.

Authorities said a teenager found a human skull, placed on a stick at the Greenbelt River Trail Park, on July 12, 2021.

Examiners confirmed the skull found belonged to Bradbury. Investigators found more of her remains at the park in April 2022.

Police said GPS tracking and other evidence showed Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found.

They also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where Bradbury’s skull was found.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Baden
Ball man involved in 2016 fatal crash arrested for third DUI, bond set at $100K
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home in Broadmoor
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Latest News

Randal Worcester departs from the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Ark. on Monday....
Federal officials investigating beating by Arkansas deputies, caught on video
FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary
Tuesday's primary pits two prominent Democrats against each other
2 prominent Democrats face tough primary
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce