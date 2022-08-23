No injuries reported after school bus accident in Kolin

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KOLIN, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board confirmed that a school bus accident happened early Tuesday morning around 6:20 a.m. in the Kolin area.

RPSB said a school bus driver attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Hwy 107 and Williams Lake Road. Due to weather conditions, the bus driver had difficulty making the turn and hit a car in front of the bus.

RPSB said the driver waited for local authorities to arrive and assess the situation. There were no injuries reported.

Ten students were on the bus at the time. RPSB said all students arrived at their schools without further incident.

