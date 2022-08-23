Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Nat Central Chiefs

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Central Chiefs were one of those surprise teams last year. They did not win a single game in 2020, but they started the 2021 season sizzling, and Head Coach James Wilkerson said it was something to remember.

“It was a great season,” said Wilkerson. “These boys did everything we asked them to do. They worked hard and that helped put together a great year. We won seven games to start the season, and we made the playoffs for the first time in seven years. It was the first winning season for the program in over a decade.”

Although they had a winning season, they ended up losing their last four games, including the first round of the playoffs. Tyler Johnson said he felt the energy shift after the first loss.

“That first loss to Captain Shreve is what brought everybody down,” said Johnson. “Then our starting quarterback got hurt, and that really brought the team down.”

The quarterback that got hurt was Brian Young, a junior. He broke his humerus bone in the 38-21 win against Parkway. It was a bad snap, and he dove for the loose ball and players fell onto his shoulder. He said it was a tough moment for him.

“When I got hurt, I feel like I let them down,” said Young. “I feel like any team loses their quarterback, it throws off the team big time.”

Luckily, Brian gets another shot at it, and he said his senior year he wants to leave the field with no regrets.

“I feel like I was robbed last year,” said Young. “That’s what I told coach when I was on the field, when I couldn’t play in the playoffs so, this year I have to play with a chip on my shoulder.”

The season starts in a few weeks. Johnson and Young said they have some schools circled on their schedule this year.

“I’m looking forward to playing ASH,” said Johnson. “I feel like I may be a target in that game.”

“I definitely got Captain Shreve,” said Young. “Benton and ASH, it will be fun to play those teams.”

Johnson said this year he plans to make history with the Chiefs.

“I want to go undefeated,” said Johnson. “I want to play in the dome for the championship because that’s something that hasn’t been done here in a while.”

