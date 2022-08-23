Sunshine Bridge to completely close for repairs

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drivers can expect a full closure of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish between 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 28.

During the closure, crews will be making repairs to a significant crack in one of the 168 vertical structure members. The crack was discovered during routine inspections of the bridge.

Ahead of the planned repairs, the state says the bridge is safe for the public to cross. However, trucks that need a permit from DOTD are not being allowed to use the bridge.

State transportation leaders say that during the closure, drivers can use LA 3125, LA 641, and LA 3127 as a detour.

Drivers can get the latest on traffic and road conditions by dialing 511 or by going to 511la.org.

