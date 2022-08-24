Brandon Francisco trial put on hold

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office / MGN)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The trial for Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, in Rapides Parish is on hold until further notice by the Louisiana Supreme Court as the court reviews a writ filed by the District Attorney’s office.

Francisco is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a 2018 shooting near Cheneyville, which court documents state involved an alleged outstanding drug debt.

Jury selection was underway Tuesday, Aug. 23, with the first panel of potential jurors being questioned when Judge Greg Beard got word from the Supreme Court that there had been a stay ordered. This comes after the state notified the court last week of its intent to introduce evidence of a prior conviction for attempted second-degree murder that happened in Avoyelles Parish. In that case, Francisco pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2007 upwards of 20 times.

The defense argued that the case should not be allowed to be discussed during the trial because it was a domestic violence incident, and the case at hand involved an alleged drug debt.

While Judge Beard ruled to allow that evidence in, the Third Circuit put a stop to it after Defense Attorney Tiffany Sanders filed a writ, which was granted Friday, Aug. 19. The state asked the Supreme Court to review that decision and around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, proceedings were halted until further notice so the Supreme Court could review the matter.

There’s no word yet on when the trial could continue. In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Francisco is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. However, this trial only involves the attempted second-degree murder charge.

Francisco is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, Louisiana.

Related:
Brandon Francisco to face one charge in trial beginning Tuesday
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant
ELLA GOODIE CASE: Rapides DA wants to revoke Brandon Francisco’s bond in light of connection to Scott missing persons case
Brandon Francisco indicted on new charge of bail jumping
All bond revoked for Brandon Francisco
Mansura man pleads not guilty to ‘out of state bail jumping’ charge

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
Micah Baden
Ball man involved in 2016 fatal crash arrested for third DUI, bond set at $100K
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
No injuries reported after school bus accident in Kolin
A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Latest News

LSUA & CLTCC receive donations from Alexandria Business Foundation
LSUA & CLTCC receive donations from Alexandria Business Foundation
Alexandria City Council to address public safety, cyber security & redistricting
Alexandria’s cardboard recycling program gaining traction