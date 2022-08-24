Brandon Francisco trial put on hold

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The trial for Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, in Rapides Parish is on hold until further notice by the Louisiana Supreme Court as the court reviews a writ filed by the District Attorney’s office.

Francisco is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a 2018 shooting near Cheneyville, which court documents state involved an alleged outstanding drug debt.

Jury selection was underway Tuesday, Aug. 23, with the first panel of potential jurors being questioned when Judge Greg Beard got word from the Supreme Court that there had been a stay ordered. This comes after the state notified the court last week of its intent to introduce evidence of a prior conviction for attempted second-degree murder that happened in Avoyelles Parish. In that case, Francisco pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2007 upwards of 20 times.

The defense argued that the case should not be allowed to be discussed during the trial because it was a domestic violence incident, and the case at hand involved an alleged drug debt.

While Judge Beard ruled to allow that evidence in, the Third Circuit put a stop to it after Defense Attorney Tiffany Sanders filed a writ, which was granted Friday, Aug. 19. The state asked the Supreme Court to review that decision and around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, proceedings were halted until further notice so the Supreme Court could review the matter.

There’s no word yet on when the trial could continue. In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Francisco is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. However, this trial only involves the attempted second-degree murder charge.

Francisco is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.